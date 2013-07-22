LG sends invites to LG G2 event in New York for 7 August

A few days after LG named the successor to its flagship Optimus G as the LG G2, the company has officially sent press invitations to its 7 August event in New York.

"To me, you are perfect. Be among the first to experience the all-new LG G2. Come see how we're learning from you," teases the invite, as it reveals a hand touching an illuminated and transparent LG G2.

Several leaks in recent months have indicated that the LG G2 will offer a 5.2-inch, 1080P display and a relatively thin bezel. On the front of the plastic device, there's a speaker grille, front-facing camera and three capacitive-touch buttons, but there are no hardware buttons like the Pro model of the first generation.

The volume rocker is supposedly on the back, though, with a 13-megapixel camera and a rear flash.

Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor will go inside the device, according to LG, which confirmed the news to Pocket-lint in June and in a press release last week, while the chipset found inside has yet to appear in a smartphone.

Pocket-lint will be live from New York in August to bring you the latest from LG.