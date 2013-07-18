  Official: LG names the LG G2 as the flagship Optimus G successor, ahead of August media event

Well, it's official LG has officially named the successor to its flagship Optimus G as the "LG G2" - dropping the Optimus name from its high-end smartphone line.

The naming revelation came ahead of LG's event on 7 August, when it plans to spill all of the details of the LG G2, including official design and specifications.

In a press release on Thursday, the South Korea-based company said the LG G2 would be the first device to follow under the company's “G” family of smartphones. "LG’s G series device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors will redefine the smartphone experience through stunning performance, rich graphics and outstanding battery efficiency," the company said.

“Our vision is to make LG’s newest G devices synonymous with excellence, raising the bar even further for the ultimate in user experience,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The new G2 will build upon the excellent reputation established by previous G Series products.”

Several leaks have indicated the LG G2 will pack a 5.2-inch, 1080P display surrounded by a relatively thin bezel. On the front of the device we've seen a speaker grille, front-facing camera, and three capacitive-touch buttons - there'll be no hardware buttons like the Pro model of the first-generation.

As for inside of the device, we'll find Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor, LG confirmed to Pocket-lint in June and in a press release on Thursday. The chipset, which is about as powerful as it gets in the world of smartphones right now, has yet to appear in a smartphone consumers can actually buy.

“With a powerful combination of LG’s core smartphone technologies and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, we are taking a significant step forward in the mobile experience,” said Dr Jong-seok Park. “The result of this collaboration will in many ways be the industry’s best smartphone by which all other devices will be measured.”

According to several leaks in recent months, the volume rocker of the LG G2 will be found on the back. As most of you smartphone-aware readers know, this isn't usual in the smartphone arena - but don't be too quick to judge. Also on the back of the device it looks like we'll find a camera rumoured to be 13-megapixel, a rear flash, and a slick plastic design.

Pocket-lint will be live from the New York event to bring you the latest.