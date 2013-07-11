LG Display reveals world's thinnest 1080p LCD panel for smartphones, to be used on Optimus G2?

LG Display has shown off what it calls the world's thinnest 1080p LCD panel, one designed specifically for smartphones. It is just 2.2mm thick with a 2.3mm bezel and, considering the timing, it's not a massive leap to surmise that the company's forthcoming flagship phone could well be the first to feature the display.

The panel is 5.2-inches, which is exactly the size of the screen on the Optimus G2, according to leaked information and speculation. And as that phone is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, it matches the "premium phone" profile suggested by LG for this display.

The company says the panel will make a phone easier to grip and be lighter in weight. It utilises LG's Advanced One-Glass-Solution (OGS) technology with dual flexible printed circuits inserted between the panel and touch film, reducing the amount of lines on the panel by up to 30 per cent, the manufacturer claims. A direct bonding system has also been used, which should improve brightness because of optical clear resin sitting between the panel and touch film.

Its 1920 x 1080 resolution is complemented by a quoted brightness of up to 535 nits and a contrast ratio reading of 3.74:1, based on 10,000 lux. Even though it is LCD, this should make it readable even in strong sunlight.

"Today's introduction of the world's slimmest Full HD LCD panel represents an exciting advancement for the high-end smartphone segment, and is possible due to our world-class expertise in IPS and touch technologies," said Dr Byeong-Koo Kim, vice-president and head of the firm's IT and Mobile Development Group.

"LG Display will continue its commitment to developing products that maximise consumer value as well as opening new doors for the mobile and tablet PC industry."

The LG Optimus G2 is scheduled to be unveiled in New York City on 7 August. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news as it happens.