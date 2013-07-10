  LG rolls out Value Pack for AT&T Optimus G Pro as OTA update

LG first showed off the Optimus G Pro "Value Pack" in March for a Korean version of the device, but the manufacturer revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade will finally land for AT&T's G Pro as an over-the-air update.

The Value Pack doesn't come with Android 4.2, though it does expand existing tools, quick-remote functions, as well as notifications and communication capabilities. Specifically, Smart Video will "intelligently recognises the position of a user's eyes". This enables the handset to auto-pause video when people look away and then restart once they look back.

Another enhancement includes the Dual Camera tool, an extension of the Dual Recording feature, where users can simultaneously capture photos with both the front and back cameras. This creates a picture-in-picture composition, so the subject and shooter appear in the same shot together. Lastly, new Pause & Resume Recording will let users pause video in record mode and then restart to create one continuous video file.

Read: AT&T announces LG Optimus G Pro availability starting May 10

As for quick-remote functions, the Magic Remote Pad will allow for smoother navigation. It's designed to work with LG Smart TVs released in 2012 and after. In addition, Text Keypad will transform the LG Optimus G Pro into "a convenient input device for LG Smart TVs". And the fun doesn't stop there. The Home Button LED will give users the ability to customise alerts and the LED colour of notifications from contacts. Speaking of colours, users can now select from 800 colour emoticons.

It looks as though the Pause & Resume Recording is one of the more enticing features - whereas Smart Video and Dual Camera seem like old technologies already existing in rival devices like the Galaxy S4. With that said, the LG Optimus G Pro Value Pack is available now as an OTA update. Moreover, it's free for new and existing LG Optimus G Pro users.