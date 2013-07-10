  LG Optimus G2 leak reveals its full design, confirms volume rocker on back

The design of the LG Optimus G2 has leaked in full, thanks to a large gallery of spy shots gathered by Engadget. We've been keeping close tabs on LG's successor to the orignal Optimus, and it's become more clear ahead of LG's event in August.

Most notably, the LG Optimus G2 shows a similar resemblance to that of the Nexus 4, which is also LG made. The device shown by Engadget has a rounded build with a 5.2-inch, 1080P display surrounded by a relatively thin bezel. On the front of the device you'll also find a par for the course speaker grille, front-facing camera, and three capacitive-touch buttons - there'll be no hardware buttons like the Pro model of the first-generation.

Inside of the device, you'll find Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor, LG confirmed to Pocket-lint in June. The chipset, which is about as powerful as it gets in the world of smartphones right now, has yet to appear in a smartphone consumers can actually buy.

As first shown-off by EvLeaks last months, the volume rocker of the device will indeed be found on the back. As most of you smartphone aware readers know, this isn't a normalcy in the smartphone arena - but don't be too quick to judge. Also on the back of the device you'll find a camera rumoured to be 13-megapixel, a rear flash, and a slick-plastic design.

LG is set to release across the world in Q3, the company exclusively confirmed to Pocket-lint in April. LG is holding a press event on 7 August in New York where we should get the full-scoop. You bet we'll be live on the scene.