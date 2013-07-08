LG Optimus G2 teaser video invokes spirit of Samsung Galaxy S4 launch

LG is to launch a new device in New York City on 7 August and has posted a teaser video that very strongly hints it will be the much-speculated Optimus G2.

The next flagship Android smartphone from the Korean company is rumoured to be coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, which would put it firmly into the super phone category. The Snapdragon 800 is capable of many exciting things, including Ultra-HD 4K video recording and playback, 7.1 surround sound and graphics rendering that puts it on a par with consoles, let alone other mobile phones.

Although LG doesn't say the name Optimus G2 at all in the teaser advert, it does end the clip with the strap, "Great 2 Have You!", with the G and 2 in a larger font size than the rest. It's not exactly subtle. It also confirms the announcement date of 7 August.

Because the event is in New York and uses the LG billboard in Times Square to put across the message, we can't help being reminded of the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch event. LG's homeland rival also used Times Square heavily in its build-up, with famed corner billboards too.

Considering how LG managed to gazzump the message that time around with its cheeky corner placement, we wonder if Samsung will get up to any spoiling tactics as well.

On 7 August, we shall see.