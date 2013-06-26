LG Optimus G2 images leak showing-off volume rocker on the back, rather than side
Video stills that appear to show-off the design for LG's upcoming Optimus G2 handset have leaked online, thanks to non-other than EvLeaks, which has leaked smartphones early many times in the past. The stills give us a relatively close look at the unannounced device, queuing our smartphone tastebuds for a mean craving.
At first glance, you notice the volume rocker on the back of the handset. This is a bit odd for the modern smartphone, given it is usually found on the side of a device. Furthermore you'll find the use of a front-facing camera from the slides, but past that, details are still pretty sparse other than a general overview.
Pocket-lint exclusively reported in April that LG has plans to launch the Optimus G2 handset some time in Q3. The timeframe gels well with what we've heard from South Korea-based LG, which recently announced plans for a 7 August press event, presumably to discuss its next-generation flagship.
We've compiled the leaked images in the gallery below. The images look to match a smartphone that leaked in May, which showed a close resemblance to the LG Nexus 4, though sported a taller screen and different speaker setup.
