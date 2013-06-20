  LG confirms Snapdragon 800 processors bound for LG Optimus successor

LG has confirmed that it will be using Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 processor in the yet to be announced Optimus G series replacement.

The chipset, which is about as powerful as it gets in the world of smartphones right now, has yet to appear in a smartphone consumers can actually buy. LG has had a continued partnership with Snapdragon, being one of the first companies to sell a handset that used the Snapdragon S4 Pro; the Optimus G.

“With a powerful combination of LG’s core smartphone technologies and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, we are taking a significant step forward in the mobile experience,” said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The result of this collaboration will in many ways be the industry’s best smartphone by which all other devices will be measured.”

The Snapdragon 800 processor is capable of outputting 4K video, as well as managing things like LTE and supporting up to 2.3GHz per core, with the whole chipset being quad-core. The processor can even decode and run 4K with a 7.1 audio signal at the same time. Qualcomm promises a 75 per cent performance boost over the last generation S4 Pro.

LG is yet to even give the Snapdragon 800-boasting Optimus a name or release date, but one thing is for sure, it's going to be powerful.