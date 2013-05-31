  LG's white Nexus 4 lands in US

LG's white Nexus 4 is now available in the United States from the Google Play store and carrier T-Mobile.

A few press images of the white device leaked online this week, which indicated it could hit Google Play soon, but then LG made things official and confirmed the Android smartphone's existence on Tuesday. Reports suggested the white Nexus 4 would roll out globally in "the coming weeks" - but only after it initially hits the US.

The white Nexus 4 is available in both 8GB and 16GB variants from Google Play for $299 (£197) and $349, respectively, which is the same pricing as the original black version, but Google Play is offering a complimentary bumper case with every purchase.

T-Mobile's white Nexus 4 costs $428 for the 16GB version, and the carrier is currently not offering a bonus bumper with purchase.

Aside from the new colour scheme and bumper on Google Play, this white Android device is identical to the black Nexus 4 released in November 2012.