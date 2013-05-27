  LG's white Nexus 4 appears in leaked press shots

A few press images of a white LG Nexus 4 leaked online over the weekend and suggest the much-anticipated device could hit the Google Play store soon.

Android Police first spotted the images with the model number E960W and noted the original Nexus 4 has a model number of E960. The website said press images often indicate a device is "indeed set to come to market". While a white version of LG's popular smartphone didn't debut at Google I/O this month, recent rumours suggest it could launch on 10 June.

The white Nexus 4's back appears to have a coat of white paint and the same shiny pattern of the original Nexus 4, according to the leaked images, but LG has taken a two-toned route and apparently kept the front of the device black.

The new device is also likely to feature the same specs as the original Nexus 4, such as a 4.7-inch display, Android Jelly Bean OS, 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 pro processor, 2GB of RAM, etc, but the tipster who sent Android Police the pictures said it would initially launch only in 8GB and 16GB varieties.

The report could not confirm if Android 4.3 would roll out with the device, but the white Nexus 4 is expected to launch at around $299 (£196).