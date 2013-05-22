  LG Optimus GJ makes a splash, rivals Sony Xperia ZR in waterproof stakes

LG has announced the LG Optimus GJ, a waterproof Android handset, jumping into the pool alongside the likes of the Sony Xperia ZR. It offers IXP5 and IPX7 certification.

The handset features a 4.7-inch IPS display, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass, with a 1280 x 720 resolution, along with a powerful 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM.

There's 16GB of storage which can be expanded with up to 62GB of microSD and, as you can take the back cover off, you can access the 2280mAh battery to swap it out on those long days.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front. You'll be able to capture 1080p video, as you'd expect, along with the usual Android 4.1 features and functions.

In terms of dimensions you're looking at 139.6 x 68.9 x 9.39mm and a weight of 141.2g, so despite the waterproofing, this doesn't look like a handset that's too bulky. Those specs, it has to be said, closely match those of the rival Sony device announced last week.

Sony's pitch for the Xperia ZR very much revolved around underwater use, so if you're looking for a waterproof Android handset, you do at least have options. At the moment there's no official word of release in the UK or US, but we'll bring you the news if we hear anything else.