AT&T announces LG Optimus G Pro availability starting May 10

The LG Optimus G Pro has named its first point of availability outside Asia, as AT&T announced on Wednesday that it will be available in  the US from10 May for $199 (£128) on contract. The 5.5-inch handset is set to take on Samsung's similarly spec'd Galaxy Note II in the battle of the phablets. 

For those of you seeking out the Optimus G Pro, you'll be able to pre-order it from AT&T from 3 May online. The Optimus G Pro has been making its rounds in Asia, with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 600 processor running at 1.7GHz, 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter, 2GB of RAM and a microSD slot for added storage. 

LG has even seen a bit of success with the Optimus G Pro in its home country of South Korea. In early April, the company announced it had already sold more than half a million units in only 40 days. The original Optimus G saw 1 million shipped in four months of its being available in South Korea, Japan, Canada and the US, so the updated version is definitely off to a great start. However, we find it a little odd that LG would restrict the Optimus G Pro to just AT&T. Why not open it up to all of the US carriers as Samsung does?

AT&T's version of the Optimus G Pro features 32GB of internal storage, with a slot of up to 64GB of expandable memory. When we got our first look at the Optimus G Pro in late-February, we found it to be a light device with plenty of power underneath.

The Optimus G Pro has yet to be announced for the UK.

