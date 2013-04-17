  LG Optimus G2 in the works, headed to UK in Q3

LG is planning to release an as yet unannounced Optimus G2 in the UK later this year, Pocket-lint has learnt.

The phone, which will likely be designed to take on the Galaxy S4 from rival manufacturer Samsung, should be the first Optimus G range handset to head to the UK.

The Optimus G, currently on sale in Korea, Japan, Canada and the US, is LG's top of the line smartphone. It runs on Android 4.1.2 and has a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor inside.

Our hands-on with the original suggests it’s a fairly impressive unit and has more than enough in its locker to compete with HTC and Samsung’s offering bar, perhaps, the HTC One and Galaxy S4.

The Optimus G2, which LG tells us should be coming in Q3 or Q4 this year, will be a much higher specified handset, aimed at attracting customers looking for a top of the line smartphone.

Unfortunately we don't have any specifics on internals yet, but will let you now the moment we do. The phone has previously been rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 800 processor inside and a fairly impressive set of benchmark results. Other tips claim it will also include a 1794 x 1080 pixel display.