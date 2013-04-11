  1. Home
LG Optimus G Pro slated for US launch in May - the first country outside of Asia

|
LG will expand the availability of its powerful Optimus G Pro handset outside of Asia and into the US this May, according to Android Central. 

The Optimus G Pro will be available on AT&T beginning 10 May, says the publication, to take on the similarly spec'd Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One. Let the smartphone battles begin.

The US version of the Optimus G Pro will be like the 5.5-inch version available in Korea, not the 5-inch version in Japan. This will lend itself to taking on the Galaxy Note II, Samsung's infamous phablet. 

The device is slated to feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 600 processor running at 1.7GHz, 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter, 2GB of RAM, and a microSD slot for added storage. 

LG has seen a bit of success with the Optimus G Pro in its home country of South Korea. In early April, the company announced it had already sold more than half a million units in only 40 days. The original Optimus G saw 1 million shipped in four months of its availability in South Korea, Japan, Canada and the US, so the updated version is definitely off to a great start. 

When we got our first look at the Optimus G Pro in late-February, we found it to be a light device with plenty of power underneath.

No other US carriers or UK carriers have been detailed.

