  LG 'Smart Video' eye recognition for Optimus G Pro will track eyes to pause and play video

LG is diving into the eye-recognition space with a new feature dubbed Smart Video. It will eliminate the need for a users' hands when watching video on the currently South Korea-exclusive Optimus G Pro and will solely track eyes.

Using "advanced eye recognition", as LG likes to put it, Smart Video will be able to tell when a viewer's eyes are no longer looking at the Optimus G Pro's display and will immediately pause the video. Once the user returns his/her eyes to the screen, video playback will automatically resume.

LG isn't the first company to feature such technology. With its Galaxy S III smartphone last year, Samsung packaged eye recognition technology for waking the device from sleep mode. The Galaxy S4 is said to go a step further with eye-tracking technology that will automatically scroll a webpage for a user. We assume LG is working to beat the South Korean competitor to the punch when the Galaxy S4 is announced 14 March.

LG has also announced upgraded camera features for the Optimus G Pro. The new Dual Camera functionality will simultaneously capture photographs using both the front and back cameras for a picture-in-picture composition.

LG says the Smart Video and Dual Camera functionality will be available to Optimus G Pro customers in South Korea next month. "These features will also be made available for some LG premium smartphones in the future," according to the company.