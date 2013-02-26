  LG launches world's smallest wireless charger

LG has rolled out what it says is the world's smallest wireless charger at MWC. Sized at 6.9cm in diameter, it's about as big as a normal drinks coaster.

It uses a standard 5-pin micro USB charger to bring juice to the wireless pad. LG is calling the wireless charger the WCP-300 and it is compatible with the Nexus 4. The pad has also been Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, which means that it will work properly.

“With the WCP-300, LG was able to deliver both portability with top-class charging capabilities in a device no larger than a typical beverage coaster.” said Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

Any smartphone that supports the Qi standard will work with the charging pad. This means Lumia 920 users should be able to use it to charge their phones.

LG is planning on bolstering its wireless-capable smartphone range in future, with the WCP-300 being the starting point for a proper wireless set-up.