LG Optimus F5 and Optimus F7: 4G for everyone

LG has announced the launch of two new F series smartphones ahead of Mobile World Congress at the weekend, proving the show is becoming less and less significant for launches by the day.

The two new models, the F5 and F7 will offer 4G LTE connectivity and promise to deliver a "premium user experience…to a mass audience".

The Optimus F5 is a 4G LTE smartphone with a 4.3-inch IPS display running on a 1.2GHz Dual-Core processor, come with 8GB of memory and 1GB of RAM and large 2,150mAh battery. It will have a 5 megapixel camera.

The Optimus F7 offers a 4.7-inch True HD IPS display and a 1.5GHz Dual-Core processor powered by a large capacity 2,540mAh battery. It will come with 8GB of memory and 2GB of RAM and have an 8-megapixel camera.

Both devices will be available with the latest Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2 OS and will include advanced UX features such as the upgraded QSlide and Live Zooming, previously available only in LG’s premium devices.

Like Samsung's split-view feature on the Samsung Galaxy Note and SGS3, the upgraded QSlide allows users to open two apps at the same time, both in full-screen mode.

Functions now compatible with QSlide include video, browser, memo, calendar and calculator.

Live Zooming, previously seen only in the Optimus G, is now standard in the Optimus F5 and Optimus F7, says the company.

The worldwide roll-out of the Optimus F5 will begin in the second quarter in Europe, followed soon after by the Optimus F7 in selected markets.

Exact timing and pricing will be announced at a later date.