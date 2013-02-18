  LG Optimus G Pro further detailed, North America launch scheduled for Q2

LG has further detailed its new 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro handset, offering new specs and a release date, after officially confirming it in a Facebook post last week with scant information.

According to the company, the Optimus G Pro features a speedy 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor, just announced at CES 2013. That was quick adoption.

On board there's 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory w/ microSD expansion available, 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080/400ppi display), rear 13-megapixel camera, front 2.1-megapixel camera, Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean and 3,140mAh battery. The rumours were pretty spot-on.

LG further announced that the 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro will hit the company's home-country of South Korea on 20 February. Also in the pipeline is North America, which will be seeing the handset sometime in Q2. It's worth noting that Japan was the first to offer the Optimus G Pro in a 5-inch version.

It's apparent this is LG's way to take on Samsung's somewhat successful Galaxy Note II, as there does some to be a market that actually wants the phablet form-factor.

We expect to get some lengthy hands-on time with the Optimus G Pro at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of this month. Pocket-lint will be covering the trade-show floor in full force.