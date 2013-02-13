LG Optimus G Pro 5.5-inch 1080p model confirmed

LG has officially released details of the new, 5.5-inch version of the LG Optimus G Pro Android smartphone that was previously leaked in some sketchy pictures.

Specifications are still on the light side, but the company has revealed that the display is Full HD 1080p. In addition, it says the border around the front glass is metal framed. It is also slightly curved to give it a three-dimensional effect, which LG is calling "2.5D".

The rear of the handset has a "digital cube pattern" much like the one seen on the Nexus 4, which sheens when light hits it. And the front bezel is superthin.

Apart from that there's little to go on still. We've previously heard through leaked spec details that it sports a 1.7 GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM, LTE, and 13-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras. Both of these will be able to capture 1080p video.

The former specs list shows that it will come with 32GB of on-board storage and a microSD card slot will allow for expansion. There's a massive 3,140mAh battery, needed for that processor and the mahoosive screen.

Essentially, it seems the LG Optimus G Pro is the company's answer to the Samsung Galaxy Note II, but without the S Pen.

There are no availability details as yet, only that it will be released from the end of February. We don't know what regions that will be in, or whether it will be in Korea only to begin with, but the smart money is on its making an appearance at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of this month.

Pocket-lint will be there in force to bring you more.