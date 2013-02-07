  LG Optimus G Pro pictures leaked, 5.5-inch screen in tow

Pictures of the long-rumoured LG Optimus G Pro have now materialised. The phone touts a Full HD 5.5-inch screen and a whopping 3140 mAh battery.

The Optimus G Pro was announced in Japan in 5-inch form, but this larger version hasn't been seen until now. The phone looks to be a flagship device for LG and should hopefully be announced at MWC at the end of the month.

The phone also features a 1.7 GHz quad-core Snapdragon chip, ensuring it isn't surpassed by the current processor flag-flyers for Android. Then there is 2GB of RAM, LTE and a big 13-megapixel camera on the back, with a 2-megapixel camera on the front, both of which can snap 1080p video.

With 32GB of internal memory and micro SD expansion, it checks all the boxes on the memory and media front. There is also that massive 3140 mAh battery, which should get you through an intense day of smartphone usage.

On the connectivity front, the handset apparently has a port that combines HDMI and RGB output in one. The whole handset is wrapped in a matte white plastic, with a small physical home key on the bottom. It does bear close similarity to the likes of the Galaxy S3 or Note II, just without the shine.

Should be an exciting year for Android fans, with Sony's Xperia Z setting the bar pretty high already. Let's hope LG's plans are just the start.