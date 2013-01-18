  LG Optimus G Pro picture leaked, coming to regions outside Japan?

We haven't had the LG Optimus G or a derivative reach the UK, so we're not entirely sure that this newly leaked handset will ever find its way into the hands of Brits, but it's certainly packed to the gills enough to have us take notice.

Firmly ensconced in the "leak" camp at present, the LG Optimus G Pro is a beast of an Android handset. According to leaked information that has appeared on Japanese website Blog of Mobile and a press picture/pamphlet sent to Engadget, the Optimus G Pro will come with a 5-inch Full HD screen, 1.7GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a whopping 3,000mAh battery.

There are also claims that it will come with Jelly Bean from the box - which we'd expect - and sport a 13-megapixel camera on the rear. The front camera will be 2.4-megapixel, rumours suggest, meaning that it will give much clearer video calling images than most.

Engadget also says that the Optimus G Pro will weigh 160g and measure 139 x 70 x 10.1mm.

Intended for Japan only at present, we wonder how much crossover there will be with the Optimus G2, expected to be announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February. That too is said to have a large 1080p screen.