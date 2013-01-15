  LG Optimus G2 allegedly launching this Autumn with 1080p HD display

LG is set to introduce an update to its flagship Optimus line this autumn, according to sources in the know.

CNET reports the new flagship should launch around the same time as the current model debuted a year ago. It is said to feature an at least 5-inch display with 1080p HD capabilities - two features that haven't veered away from 2013's line of handsets. No other details were offered.

The report also mentions the possibility of LG announcing a 5.5-inch handset with a quad-core processor at Mobile World Conference 2013 in Barcelona on 25-28 February, to compete with the Galaxy S4 this spring.

LG offered nothing on handsets at its presentation at CES 2013, leaving the Barcelona trade show a logical spot for a quick unveil of either handset.

The current iteration of the Optimus G is available in the US on AT&T and Sprint as a cheaper solution to the LG Nexus 4 on T-Mobile and available unlocked through Google Play.

The Galaxy S III competitor has yet to reach the UK, and there's no word if it will, even under a different name.

At any rate, it seems LG would wait for Android 5.0 before launching the handset, which makes autumn plausible.

Would you rather have an Optimus handset or stick with a Nexus device?