Nexus 4 manual leaked on LG's official website, reveals wireless charging

Further clues to what we can expect from the Nexus 4 have emerged, after the phone’s manual appeared on LG’s official UK and Australian websites.

Google has been forced to postpone its Nexus event in New York, following the impending arrival of Hurricane Sandy, delaying the official launch of the Nexus 4. Which might explain why LG has confusedly published details prematurely, though the listings have since been taken down.

The manual reveals a number of key specs, many of which were listed in another Nexus 4 false start, when Carphone Warehouse listed a pre-order page for the handset four days before the phone was due to be unveiled.

Sadly the manual confirms that the Nexus 4 will come with just 8GB of internal memory and no microSD card slot to top up your storage space. However, Gizmodo is reporting that a 16GB version is planned for the future.

What the manual does reveal for the first time is that the Nexus 4 will feature wireless charging with an induction coil cited on the back of the phone.

Along with the Nexus 4, Google was expected to announce the Samsung Nexus 10 tablet at its 29 October New York event, a device who’s own manual was also spotted a week before schedule.