  LG Nexus 4 press image leaked

A new image purporting to be the LG Nexus 4 has been leaked online, and we’re inclined to believe it’s the real deal.

Google is hosting a press event in New York on 29 October, when the company is expected to unveil, among other products, the LG Nexus 4. This latest picture has been posted by @evleaks on its Twitter feed and shows the front, back and side of the phone.

Earlier this week, an internal video was allegedly circulated around Google, providing details of what the LG Nexus 4 will bring to the table. This included a 4.7-inch display, with 1280 x 768 pixel resolution, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front of the device.

Although it’s difficult to determine these specs from this latest leaked image, the size of the handset certainly looks as though it could fit a 4.7-inch display. We also like the graphite-looking back of the phone, that gives the handset a little sparkle. And it matches previously leaked photos.

Sceptics have pointed to the two lots of “92” that appear in the top left-hand corner of the display. It’s certainly puzzling. However, Pocket-lint believes that one could simply refer to the temperature, while the other might be the number of notifications the phone has. Either that or someone's been busy on PhotoShop, but only on the screen itself, in our opinion.

The LG Nexus 4 is rumoured to run on Android 4.2, though rather than be an upgrade to the next-gen Key Lime Pie, it is believed it will actually be an update to the current Jelly Bean OS.

All we be revealed on 29 October, when Pocket-lint will be separating the fact from the fiction.