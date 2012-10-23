  LG Nexus 4 October 29 arrival confirmed by LG, ships to India in November

A senior LG exec has spilled the beans on the LG Nexus 4, confirming in an interview that it will be unveiled officially at Google’s 29 October event.

While we had a strong inkling this would be the case, Amit Gujral, LG’s mobile product planning lead for India, went on to tell IBNLive that "the phone will be available in the Indian markets by the end of November".

No other regions were mentioned in the interview, but it would be unlikely for India to be the sole market for the launch of one of LG’s flagship phones. Could we be seeing the LG Nexus 4 here in the UK as soon as next month? It's certainly not the first time we've heard November mentioned as a possible arrival date.

During the interview, Gujral also confirmed some specs of the LG Nexus 4, citing a 4.7-inch display, quad-core 1.5GHz processor and an upgrade to Android 4.2. Based on previous speculation, this new version of Android will in fact be an update to the existing Jelly Bean operating system rather than the new Key Lime Pie.

Of course Google is yet to confirm even the existence of the LG Nexus, let alone any specs and we wouldn’t be surprised if Amit Gujral gets a slap of the wrist for spoiling the surprise.

However, LG’s reveal drums up excitement for Google’s event, due to take place in New York on 29 October.