  LG Nexus will be reworking of Optimus G, coming November, claim sources

Multiple sources claiming to have the latest titbit of information about the supposed next Google Nexus phone are starting to appear online, giving us a rough guide of what we can expect if the device does become a reality.

While some believe the LG smartphone might be one of five Nexus smartphones to be announced this year to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Android, that isn't stopping information leaking out about the new LG offering.

The rumours started this week with Taylor Wimberly, from AndroidandMe.com claiming that one of the site's readers - who is not a Google employee, we are told - had been given one for testing.

"I can confirm the next nexus is LG Optimus based. The phone looks surprisingly like the Galaxy Nexus and does not have sharp corners like the LG Optimus we already know," claimed the unnamed source.

"It has a silver’ring like the iPhone 3G around the outer edge of the screen which seemed to be similar to the Galaxy Nexus in size but was much better in brightness." The phone was running Android 4.2 instead of 4.1.1, the source added.

Adding fuel to the fire on Friday, phone site MaDaCo claimed it too had an exclusive on details of the phone - this time, some of the specs.

Like AndroidandMe, the site is claiming multiple sources have detailed enough specs to put together a better picture of the new phone.

According to the site, the new phone is similar to the Optimus G but slightly tweaked. It will have a quad-core Snapdragon S4 processor with 2GB RAM and an 8-megapixel camera. That ties in with the launch of the Optimus G in the US.

MoDaCo says that the LG Nexus phone won't have a microSD card slot and will come with only 16GB of storage. Ouch.

All the information ties in with what Pocket-lint has been hearing about the phone through our own sources, although we have been unable to confirm those comments as yet. Our own intel, which we've refrained from publishing until now, suggests that the LG Nexus will be launching in November. We are also hearing that O2 will be the lead network in the UK, although we must emphasise we haven't independently verified this yet.

What does appear to be clear is that, now the iPhone 5 has launched, news sites around the globe are keen to latch on to the next big device to get excited about, and whether there are one or five Nexus devices launched over the coming weeks or months, this isn't the last we've heard of the LG Nexus.

We will keep you posted.