LG Optimus L9 Android smartphone, the new king of the L series

LG has announced a new follow-up to the L Series, first announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February: the LG Optimus L9.

The new Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone sits at the top of the so called "L tree" and comes packed with all the usual treats in a 9.1mm thick chassis.

"Inheriting LG’s premium L-Style design philosophy, the Optimus L9 has a 9.1mm thin body with a slimming metallic streak and modern square style that offers a comfortable grip from its slim and stylish design," says LG of the phone.

That chassis houses a 4.7-inch IPS display, 1Ghz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, 5-megapixel camera, a rather large 2,150mAh SiO+ battery that promises a full day without the need to find a charger and LG's own custom Android skin to help it stand out from the rest of the pack.

One such feature highlighted by the Koreans is the QTranslator function that will help you translate 44 foreign languages to 64 user languages when you are on your travels just by snapping menus. It's LG's own take on the Google Goggles app already available on most Android smartphones.

No exact word on when the Optimus L9 will be hitting the shops, but expect it to be shortly.