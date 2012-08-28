  LG Optimus G now official... South Korea and Japan first, UK soon

LG hasn't exactly been quiet about its forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon S4-powered smartphone, but now the device is fully official. The LG Optimus G will be hitting Japan and South Korea first, in September, with a worldwide launch soon to follow.

Qualcomm had been the first to let slip that LG was planning a S4 quad-core handset, and the Korean company followed that up with a teaser trailer. Now it has revealed all of the details and specifications on the new phone.

LG says the Optimus G will be the first LTE handset to market with the new 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, but that's not all: it comes with a quad-core Krait CPU and Adreno 320 graphics processing, plus LTE (4G) support.

The Optimus G will sport a 4.7-inch WXGA (1280 x 768) True HD IPS+ Display with a 15:9 aspect ratio. It will also be the company's first to feature its proprietary G2 Touch Hybrid Display for touch screen panels. This means that the screen display will be thinner than usual touch screens, while retaining stability.

A new high-density 2,100mAh battery is on board, which claims a lifespan of 800 cycles at 80 per cent charging capabilities. LG states that a conventional similar battery lasts only 500 cycles.

Other stand-out specifications include a 13-megapixel rear camera, 1.3-megapixel front. There's 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage.

The Optimus G's dimensions are 131.9 x 68.9 x 8.45mm and it weighs 145g. And there's a host of connectivity features, including Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 HS, A-GPS, MHL, DLNA and contactless payment capabilities through NFC.

Our favourite feature to be found on the new device - until we review it, at least - is its ability to take a photo by voice command. It's not the practicality of it that has caught our eye so much, but the mode's name: "Cheese Shutter". Brilliant.

There's no news on whether the phone will be 4G-capable in the UK (on Everything's Everywhere's 1800MHz service or otherwise), but we would hope so.