LG: Optimus G will feature new screen tech and long-lasting battery

LG has detailed yet more information about the upcoming LG Optimus G smartphone, expected to be announced at the IFA consumer electronics tradeshow in Berlin at the end of August, highlighting what an amazing screen it believes the new phone will have.

"As the first Quad-Core LTE smartphone to utilise Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064 processor, LG’s upcoming device will not only offer blazing fast performance but also longer battery life, thinner profile, brighter display and a new touchscreen panel technology as a result of the vertically-integrated development process," says LG in a statement ahead of the show, before going on to detail the new screen further.

"LG Display’s True HD IPS+ Display is sharper than today’s AMOLED displays due to its high pixel density of 320ppi (1280x768 pixels) and Stripe RGB IPS Panel. The new display is capable of generating 470 nits of brightness while consuming 70 per cent less power compared when displaying a white background. Furthermore, True HD IPS+ Display does not suffer from screen burn-in as AMOLED displays have been known to do," says LG.

It's not just the new screen, but a new touch display technology too. Called the G2 Touch Hybrid Display it is a unibody unit that eliminates the gap between the glass and the LCD panel as found in traditional touchscreens. As a result, the thickness of LG Innotek’s touchscreen panel is reduced by 30 per cent.

And it's not just the screen LG is keen to brag about. According to the Korean company its chemical division has created a new battery for the phone that will mean it is 60 per cent more efficient than similar sized batteries, while it's display division - rumoured to be providing the new screen on the iPhone 5 from Apple - has created a new AMOLED display that also requires less power.

A leak from androidmx.net earlier in the week suggested the LG Optimus G will have a 4.7-inch IPS display.