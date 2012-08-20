  LG Optimus Vu now packs quad-core processor for global launch

It may have been on sale in Korea since March, but finally the LG Optimus Vu is being rolled out to the rest of the world - and it may well have been worth the wait.

The global rollout will begin in September and LG has taken the decision to boost the processing power. Until now the LG Optimus Vu has been powered by a dual-core 1.5 GHz CPU, but the global version will feature an Nvidia Tegra 3 chip.

The 4-Plus-1 quad-core CPU actually has a fifth battery-saving core to help handle more power-sapping functions such as gaming and video streaming.

Other highlights of the LG Optimus Vu include a 5-inch display, 8-megapixel camera and 32GB of on-board storage. From launch the LG Optimus Vu will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

One thing that will be missing from the LG Optimus Vu when it arrives throughout the world - or at least in the UK, should the device reach these shores - will be LTE connectivity, a feature prominent in the Korean version.

LG says it has sold more than 500,000 of the Optimus Vu in Korea since the device went on sale in March. LG has so far remained tight-lipped on pricing and in what specific countries the LG Optimus Vu will be available.

Will you be buying the LG Optimus Vu? Tell us why in the comments below...