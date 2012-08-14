  Pre-order LG Optimus 4X HD from Phones 4u now for 27 August arrival

Phones 4u has begun taking pre-orders on the LG Optimus 4X HD as it gears up for the phone’s arrival on 27 August.

As an extra incentive (for some) the first 50 people to submit their pre-orders will receive tickets for them and a friend to see Cheryl Cole perform at the LG Arena in Birmingham on 12 October.

Initially only the black version of the LG Optimus 4X HD – the manufacturer’s first handset to sport a Quad-Core processor – will be available, though the white variant will arrive in Phones 4u stores in the near future. Customers can order the phone on a range of networks for free, starting at £26 a month.

Along with the 1.5GHz Quad-Core NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor, the LG Optimus 4X HD also sports a 4.7-inch HD touch display, eight-megapixel BSI Sensor rear-facing camera and 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper for video calls.

The LG Optimus 4X HD will at first be rolled out with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. LG has so far remained non-committal on introducing Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to its devices, telling Pocket-lint: "We'll definitely be looking at Android 4.1 when it's ready. But right now, our primary focus is still on getting ICS rolled out."

The LG Optimus 4X HD can be pre-ordered now from the Phones 4u website.

