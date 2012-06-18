  1. Home
LG Optimus L5 arrives this month with style and Ice Cream Sandwich at the forefront

|
LG’s latest catwalk smartphone is finally set to go on sale this month when the Optimus L5 waltzes into UK stores.

Unveiled as long ago as Mobile World Congress in February, the LG Optimus L5 is a shout back to a time when the Korean manufacturer held looks as important as what runs under the bonnet.

Measuring just 9.5mm thick, the LG Optimus L5’s waistline might be svelte, but it’s kitted out with a large 4-inch HVGA touchscreen display. 

The LG Optimus L5 will be launched on Android’s latest Ice Cream Sandwich OS and is one of the first phones to feature LG’s new User Experience with QuickMemo TM. 

This enables users to jot down notes or memos directly on the screen no matter what feature or homescreen they are currently running. Great for recording those sudden waves of genius you have or capture down those “dear diary” moments. 

The handset is also NFC enabled, although the UK won’t be getting the dual SIM version that other countries in Asia and Central and South America will be.

No word on pricing yet, but as its processor is only a Cortex A5 800MHz, we expect the LG Optimus L5 to be more mid-range rather than high end.

Do you like the look of the LG Optimus LG? Let us know.

