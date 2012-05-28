  LG full HD LCD display promises bigger and crisper phone screens

LG has raised the smartphone display stakes by unveiling a 5-inch full-HD LCD panel that makes the iPhone 4S and the new Samsung Galaxy S3 look fuzzy by comparison.

The new technology - which has a 440ppi, if you are wondering - means LG’s display has more pixels per inch than both the iPhone 4S and Samsung Galaxy S III on a screen bigger than both.

The LCD panel uses Advanced High Performance In-Plane Switching (AH-IPS) technology with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This equates to the kind of full-HDTV experience you get on a television, only on a 5-inch display smartphone.

The likes of Samsung and Apple, which have enjoyed rave reviews for their HD Super AMOLED (Samsung Galaxy S III) and Retina Displays (iPhone 4S), will be paying particular attention to LG’s announcement.

The quality of a phone’s screen has become even more important as we consume more multimedia content through our devices and manufacturers are all slowly opting for bigger screens as a result. With LG leapfrogging them in terms of quality of displays, both Samsung and Apple are sure to be working on improving their own offerings.

For the time being it would appear LG is top dog when it comes to smartphone display bragging rights, even though the tech has yet to make it into one of the company's phones.

LG's 5-inch full-HD LCD display is scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2012.

