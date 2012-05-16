  LG Optimus UI 3.0 goes head-to-head with Samsung TouchWiz and HTC Sense

LG is upping its game in the user interface stakes by upgrading its custom Android menu system to the Optimus UI 3.0.

The new user interface will debut on the LG Optimus LTE II when it arrives in Korea, but will also be preloaded on the LG Optimus 4X HD, which will be arriving here in the UK from June.

The LG Optimus UI 3.0 will enable users to launch specific features with preset gestures on the touchscreen once the phone has been unlocked; something the manufacturer is calling “Pattern Lock”.

The UI will also make it easier to fire up the phone from sleep mode, unlocking the phone by swiping a finger anywhere on the display.

However, our favourite feature is “Voice Shutter” which gives the user the ability to take photos by simply using their voice. Shortcuts to specific photos can also be set to the various homescreens, while applications will be ordered according to how frequently they are used.

The “Quick Memo” function is another quirky addition, which allows the user quickly to jot a note anywhere on their screen with a finger or stylus before, using the scribble in a text, email or social network post. Hmmm haven’t we seen that somewhere else before?

LG is hoping its Optimus UI 3.0 will rival Samsung’s TouchWiz UI and HTC’s Sense 4.0 found on the Galaxy S III and One X respectively.

Do you like the look of LG Optimus UI 3.0? Let us know your thoughts.