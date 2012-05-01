  Not so fast: LG not ditching Windows Phone 7

LG is not, as rumoured, ditching Windows Phone 7 in favour of Android it seems, with the electronics giant confirming as much to Pocket-lint.

"None of it is true. Korea Herald is showing its speculative side again," a spokesman for the company in Korea told Pocket-lint exclusively before adding, "We are still on board with Windows Phone, but right now, we're focusing on Android because that's where the demand is."

The official line is very different from rumours that LG had ditched the Microsoft-powered Windows Phone 7 operating system for good.

The source of the speculation comes from the Korea Herald reporting on an expected visit to Korea by Steve Ballmer, Microsoft CEO, to talk up the mobile OS.

In the Korea Herald article, an LG spokesperson is quoted as saying that the company would be taking a step back from Windows Phones powered by Microsoft’s platform, adding that it would "continue research and development efforts" on Windows Phones.

"The total unit of Windows Phone sold in the global market is not a meaningful figure," said the LG spokesman is reported as saying, further elaborating that it currently had no plans of rolling out another LG-manufactured Windows Phone soon.

While that is by no means a full-blown confirmation that the company has pulled the plug, that hasn't stopped the internet at large reporting it as fact that LG has ditched the OS and going solely with Android for future handsets.

That's not the case at all, our man in Korea tells us. "Regardless of which OS, LG is committed to offering consumers as wide a choice as possible."

LG has had a mediocre time with Windows Phone 7 to date. In the UK the company offers the LG Optimus 7 while in the US WP7 looking for Qwerty keyboard experience can get the LG Quantum on AT&T.

