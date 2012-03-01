LG WCD-800 wireless charger announced at MWC, we go hands-on
Over in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, LG has announced the LG WCD-800 wireless charging cradle.
The device - which works along the same lines as Palm's Touchstone technology by eliminating the need to plug a wire in to your smartphone to juice it up - has gone on show at the Spanish expo alongside the existing WCP-700 model.
The cradle can charge a compatible LG smartphone in portrait or landscape mode and will work with all of the handsets that the Korean company announced at MWC we're told, as well as all devices compliant with the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi standard.
"As smartphones become the de facto medium for consuming multimedia content and communicating, it is not unusual to find oneself having to recharge a phone a couple times a day,” said Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.
"It only made sense to turn that charging time into a positive user experience by making the smartphone useful while sitting in the cradle.”
The deck of the WCD-800 measures 75.8mm wide and the charging area is double the size of LG’s WCP-700. It works by using electric currents produced by the magnetic fields of electric coils packed in under the charger.
The WCD-800 will be introduced first in Korea followed by North America in the first half of the year, no word on a UK release as of yet.
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments