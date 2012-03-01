LG Optimus 3D Max could still be coming to UK after all

Yesterday, the internet was awash with claims that the LG Optimus 3D Max, the autostereoscopic handset Pocket-lint tried and tested at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was definitely not coming to the UK. A British retailer "tipped off" numerous tech sites that it had been told such by the manufacturer itself, who then ran the story as gospel.

However, Pocket-lint can reveal that LG has made no such decision. The company is still deciding whether to release it on these shores.

Our contact within the manufacturer informs us that, when it comes to the Optimus 3D Max, "it's still in discussion", and that there has been "no decision on specific countries yet".

Therefore, LG may still release its successor to the Optimus 3D in the UK. And until there is official confirmation otherwise, we very much look forward to getting more playtime with the handset, the existence of which we exclusively revealed back in September last year.

Plans to release the non-3D LG Optimus 4X HD in the UK are still forging ahead, with some suggesting a June release.

Do you think LG should bring the Optimus 3D Max (Optimus 3D Cube in Korea) to the UK? Would you buy one? Let us know in the comments below...