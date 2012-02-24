Mozilla teaming up with LG to take on Android and iOS

Waaaaay back in July, Pocket-lint brought you the news that Mozilla had announced plans to build a HTML5 based mobile phone OS, in a project labelled Boot2Gecko.

Fast forward seven months or so and it looks as if the project could be getting a pretty high-profile showing off over in Barcelona at MWC. Reports suggest that the OS-within-a-browser will be demoed running on a developer-oriented mobile device from LG at the show. Other partners are apparently on board too.

Boot2Gecko, which uses JavaScript and HTML5 to connect and control your device's hardware from within the browser, would mean an open operating system and Marketplace with networks and manufacturers able to tailor their own UIs and app stores.

Back in July, speaking via a developers forum, Mozilla's Andreas Gal stated that "Mozilla believes that the web can displace proprietary, single-vendor stacks for application development."

He added: "To make open web technologies a better basis for future applications on mobile and desktop alike, we need to keep pushing the envelope of the web to include - and in places exceed - the capabilities of the competing stacks in question."

It's believed that the Mozilla Marketplace will launch with Firefox 13 in June. By which time there could be mobile devices to sit alongside of it. It will be fascinating to see exactly what's on show from the Foundation next week...