  LG Optimus 3D Cube to be one of the stars of MWC... called LG Optimus 3D Max in Europe

LG has continued its pattern of releasing early details of new smartphones that it plans to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. This time it's the sequel to the LG Optimus 3D that's been announced, the bizarrely named LG Optimus 3D Cube. And, as we exclusively revealed last September, it will be a superslim device.

To be released in South Korea first, through SK Telecom, the Cube comes with 4.3-inch autostereoscopic (glasses-free) LCD touch screen, a rear-mounted 5-megapixel camera with dual lenses (for 3D capture), VGA camera on the front, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and NFC.

It will feature 16GB of on board storage, but there's no mention, as yet, whether there'll be a memory card slot. The first Optimus 3D, however, came with a microSD slot for expansion by up to a further 32GB, so we should imagine it'll be the same this time around.

The battery is of the 1520 mAh variety, and comes pre-installed with Android 2.3.

As well as its superslim form factor (126.8 x 67.4 x 9.6mm and weighing 148g), this will be the first handset to also feature full 3D image and video editing functionality.

There's no idea at present when it might make its way to the UK or Europe, but we'll find out more at MWC next week. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest news.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint has now learnt that the 3D Cube will actually be called the LG Optimus 3D Max in Europe.

It will "gradually roll out in other markets starting in Europe" although there's still no date. However, LG has released a statement saying that the new handset "will receive an upgrade to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich from Android 2.3 Gingerbread shortly after the launch".

