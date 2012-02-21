LG Optimus L3, L5, L7 smartphones emphasise design

LG says it's returning to its roots with the launch of a new design-led range of smartphones. Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Mobile, said: "With L-Style we’re going back to our roots as a company focused on how our products fit into the lifestyle of our customers."

References are dropped to LG's iconic Chocolate phone from the company's Black Label Series, with the Korean company aiming to "attain smartphone leadership through design".

The details on the actual hardware is limited. The Optimus L3 gives you a 3.2-inch display, the L5 is a 4.0-inch model and the L7 is 4.3-inches.

The Optimus L3 is said to be landing in March 2012 in Europe, but running only Android 2.3; subsequently the L5 and L7 will arrive with Android 4.0 and they're expected in the first half of 2012.

Cutting through the designer speak of "modern square style", "floating mass technology", "seamless layout", "harmonised design contrast" and "sensuous slim design", the new handsets appear to follow the design cues of the Prada Phone by LG 3.0, which is little surprise.

LG also says the new handsets will offer a warm texture and leather backs, but doesn't reveal any other specs, so it's difficult to judge exactly where these sit in the company's line of Android handsets.

The L-Style phones will be on display at Mobile World Congress 2012 however, and we'll be in Barcelona to bring you all the details, so we'll know soon enough.