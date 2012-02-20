LG Optimus Vu arrives to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note

We're just days away from the biggest show of the year in the mobile world - MWC 2012 - and as such, some of the big players are getting official with their key devices. And, in the case of LG and the LG Optimus Vu, it's a key player getting big with an official device.

For the Vu falls into the same category as Samsung's Galaxy Note, one we like to call "phablet". The hybrid smartphone isn't quite as large as the Note, coming in 0.3 inches smaller with a 5-inch display, but it is still going to prove troublesome for tight pockets.

But that's the price you pay for all that glorious screen real-estate. The display on the Vu is a 4:3 aspect ratio (so slightly squarer than the Note) with a 1024x768 resolution. Okay, so it may not have the 720p powers or the Super AMOLED tech of its Korean rival but it is IPS and is claimed by its makers as being "the best viewing experience even under bright sunlight".

Powered by a dual-core 1.5GHz processor and 1GB of RAM, there is 32GB of storage to play with, LTE connectivity, an impressive 2,080mAh battery and an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash. There's also a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front for video calling.

Software-wise, we're looking at Android 2.3 Gingerbread for now but a 4.0 update is in the works. This being a phablet, there's also stylus fun going on with the brilliantly named Rubberdium pen. Size wise, it's slimmer than the Note at 8.5mm with the chassis measuring 139.6 x 90.4mm.

The LG Optimus Vu will be first introduced to Korea in March, we'll keep you posted on global release details.