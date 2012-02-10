LG Miracle picture and details leak

LG may just have the answer to Fragma's prayers, as the Windows Phone 7 touting LG Miracle has been leaked all over the internet.

The Miracle isn't likely to take on the likes of the HTC Titan or Nokia's top end Lumia smartphones - the spec sheet suggests a mid-level entry device.

It is said to be packing a 4-inch WVGA NOVA display, which should sparkle somewhat, a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, 8GB of storage, a 5-megapixel rear camera that can shoot 720p video and a VGA front-facing webcam.



It's purported to boast 14.4Mbps HSPA connectivity, 5.0GHz-capable 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 and NFC too - which is a bit of a curve-ball as NFC isn't supported by the platform yet.

We haven't seen an Windows Phone 7 action from LG since the OS launched in October 2010 and the LG Quantum (or Optimus 7Q) and the Optimus 7 hit the shops. With the Mango update giving Microsoft's platform the shot in the arm that it needed, it will be nice to have a major player back on board.

LG looks like being busy over in Barcelona at MWC at the end of the month. We were also recently treated to a teaser of the LG Optimus Vu, a 5-inch Android device set to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Don't call it a comeback...

Update: A load of shots of the purported WP7 handset in the world have turned up online. It's also being referred to as the LG Fantasy E740.