LG Optimus Vu to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note (video)
LG has teased its latest Android smartphone, the LG Optimus Vu, by way of a bizarre promo video that doesn't really tell us anything other than the device's aspect ratio.
It is said to be a 5-inch screen, so will automatically go up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note, even with a somewhat squarer display.
The video gives us no other specs for the Android device (check out the virtual buttons) but luckily Datacider.com has the lowdown on the phone it says was once known as the LG Optimus Sketch. And it also has what it is claiming as a photo of the device in the wild.
Apparently, we're looking at a model number LG-F100S/LG-F100L, which will come with a stylus - like Sammy's Note.
The resolution is purported to be 1024x768 on an IPS display and it's said to be powered by a Qualcomm APQ8060 1.5GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. There's an 8-megapixel camera mentioned, 8GB of storage and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.
Running Android 2.3 at the moment, we'd expect some Ice Cream Sandwich action by the time the Vu goes official. Probably in a couple of weeks over in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.
