  Designer LG Prada 3.0 hits the high-street at Phones 4u

Phones 4u has announced it will be unleashing the LG Prada 3.0 onto the UK public on 27 January.

The third Prada and LG combo phone to be released packs a customised Android 2.3 UI designed by Prada itself, that features simple black and white icons.

Like a Prada model the emphasis is on thinness, it's only 8.5mm thick, but still boasts a fully-loaded dose of tech on the inside. The phone measures 127.5 x 69 x 8.5mm.

Although not being quite up there with the Android top dogs, the Prada phone is actually quite surprising in the power department, with 1GHz of dual-core goodness and 1GB of RAM to play with. Expandable microSD storage and an 8-megapixel camera complete the hardware package quite nicely.

Its screen is a 4.3 inch, 800x480, one and it boasts a high brightness 800-nit NOVA display. You'll get 1080p video capture and playback too. The only thing that looks a little suspect is the 1540mAh battery, which is perhaps a little on the small side.

The LG Prada 3.0 will be available from Phones 4u stores and online for nada on a £31 a month contract, on a choice of networks, from Friday 27 January.

If you take out a contract on the Prada phone by LG 3.0, to give it its official (ridiculous) moniker, at Phones 4u before the end of February, you’ll also get 12 months unlimited 4u Wi-Fi, a new partnership powered by The Cloud.

