LG Optimus 3D 2, a thinner 3D Android phone incoming

We knew that LG would be releasing a second version of their Optimus 3D handset, because LG's Dr Noh told us so in September of last year.

Now images and details have found their way onto Pocketnow.com, following the appearance of the new LG X3 handset on the same site.

The LG Optimus 3D 2, codenamed the CX2, is indeed a slimmer device judging by the images - just as Dr Noh had teased. It is said to be under 10mm thick, which should make it all the more pocketable.

Internally it is reported to offer a 1.2GHz TI processor, which sticks to the same supplier as the original Optimus 3D. The screen sits at 4.3-inches, offering a resolution 800 x 480 pixels, but said to offer the Nova technology that the Optimus Black did. This is a super-bright 700nit display, which should help visibility in bright sunlight, as well as giving the 3D a boost.

But this resolution of screen does set it behind most rumoured flagship rivals, so it's really the 3D side of things that makes the handset stand out. The cameras look to be staying at 5-megapixels each and it's said to be launching on Gingerbread, which will no doubt be a disappointment for Android fans.

Some, of course, might question LG's approach. With Nvidia powering some devices, Texus Instruments in others and different quality and types of display, there doesn't seem to be much parity between the models. The Optimus 3D is something of a niche phone and nothing suggests the upgraded model will be any different.

Again, with Mobile World Congress a month away, we can expect to see all LG's phones confirmed soon enough. It looks like we now know about a replacement for the Optimus 3D and the Optimus 2X.