  LG X3 leak suggests predictable Tegra 3 and HD display

The next generation of LG Android smartphone, going under the codename of X3, has been revealed, suggesting a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 chipset and high definition display will be amongst the new hardware from the Korean manufacturer.

The details say that you'll get a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display at 4.7-inches crammed into the chassis that will only be 9mm thick. This will be running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, no doubt with the familiar LG skin sitting over the top.

In terms of cameras you'll have a typical 8-megapixel unit on the back and a 1.3-megaxpixel sensor on the front, which is par for the course for most smartphones these days.

The timing of this leak - which is yet to be confirmed by LG - is convenient in the run-up to Mobile World Congress, scheduled for the end of February and will see most of the major manufacturers reveal their flagship phones for 2012.

Given that the vast majority of the chatter has been around HTC and Samsung, we're fairly certain these details are believable. LG launched their Optimus 2X with Nvidia Tegra 2 well over a year ago, but we know that LG are hungry for greater impact in the mobile phone handset market.

The Optimus 2X didn't have the best start in life, suffering from software problems and never enjoying the success that the Samsung Galaxy SII did. With what look like headline specs - including NFC - LG will be hoping to get the X3 off to a better start. You never know, perhaps they'll call it the LG Optimus 4X, which would fit nicely with the display, chipset, Android version, potential for LTE...

We'll bring you all the news from Mobile World Congress 2012 where we suspect we'll see LG launch a number of handsets, including the X3.