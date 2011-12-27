LG Fantasy: New Windows Phone 7 smartphone turns up, forgets to bring unicorn
Multiple images of a yet unannounced LG Windows Phone 7 smartphone called the LG Fantasy have turned up online ahead of a possible launch in 2012.
The phone reportedly has a 8-megapixel camera, a front facing 1.3-megapixel camera, 8GB internal storage and runs a 2nd gen 1GHz processor.
According to benchmark tests run by the owner in Romania and shared on the XDA-developers forums, the LG Fantasy is faster than the HTC Radar.
The owner is claiming that he bought the phone from a tester developer in Romania and turned to the forum to help him remove some of the dev apps pre-installed:
"LG Fantasy comes with WP 7.5 Mango installed, a very nice 4 inch display, IPS ... awesome ... but these dev apps are annoying me ... please, help me! Thank you in advance!"
The LG Fantasy first turned up in July on a leaked spec sheet that also just so happened to feature the LG Prada 3.0 phone that was launched in December. However eagle eyed readers will note that the supposed render of the phone is very different from the one that has turned up this week. Could it be a different phone altogether?
What do you think? Are you looking forward to the LG Fantasy? Let us know in the comments below...
