  LG Ice Cream Sandwich updates detailed

LG has revealed more information on its previously announced Ice Cream Sandwich plans over the Christmas break letting owners of its smartphones know when they are likely to get the latest features of the new operating system from Google.

According to the Facebook status update, LG will begin rolling out the ICS Android 4.0 update between April and September 2012:

"LG will be offering the Ice Cream Sandwich (ICS) OS upgrade for a range of LG smartphones which were introduced this year. The global upgrade schedule will begin in the second and third quarters of 2012, which will be followed by a global roll out," said LG via Facebook.

"During the second quarter of 2012 upgrades will begin for the following smartphone models: the LG Optimus LTE, Prada phone by LG 3.0, the LG Optimus 2X, the LG Optimus Sol, the LG my Touch Q and the LG Eclipse.

However owners of phones like the Optimus Black and the Optimus 3D will have to wait until some time after July for the ICS update:

"These upgrades will be followed by upgrades for the following smartphone models during the third quarter of 2012: the LG Optimus 3D, the LG Optimus Black, the LG Optimus Big, the LG Optimus Q2 and the LG Optimus EX."

LG is the latest smartphone maker to detail when its current owners will be getting the update.

Earlier in the month Samsung detailed that some, but not all, of its smartphones would be getting the Ice Cream Sandwich update. Controversially the company said that the Samsung: Galaxy S won't get Ice Cream Sandwich.

Have you got an LG phone that's on the list? What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below.