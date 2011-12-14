LG Prada 3.0 official: 4.3-inch Android phone for fashionistas

The LG Prada 3.0 has now been officially launched, bringing forth the full details of smartphone offspring from the collaboration between the Italian fashion house and Korean electronics company.

The LG Prada 3.0 apparently features "floating mass technology", which we can only interpret as being skinny. Like a Prada model, it's only 8.5mm thick, with a sleek design, but boasting a fully-loaded dose of tech on the inside. The phone measures 127.5 x 69 x 8.5mm.

With a 4.3-inch 800 x 480 Nova display, it appears to pick up some of the display technology we saw in the Optimus Black. It's also rated at a whopping 800 nits, super bright, so it should be easy to read the display in the midday sun of St Tropez, Milan or Portofino.

Under the skin you'll find a 1GHz dual core TI OMAP4430 processor, you get 8GB or internal memory and an 8-megapixel camera, with flash, around the back and a 1.3-megapixel unit on the front. The back of the phone is finished in Prada's Saffiano pattern.

There will also be a run of Prada accessories, including a dock, case and Bluetooth headset.

Running the whole things is a Prada-skinned version of Android 2.3, Gingerbread, although we note that as this phone is running the reference hardware for Ice Cream Sandwich, an upgrade is probably on the cards.

You'll get 1080p video capture and playback too. The only thing that looks a little suspect is the 1540mAh battery, which is perhaps a little on the small side. But if you're only popping out for lunch, we're sure it will see you through.

No details on pricing or availability yet, but we'll update when we know what the damage will be.

What do you think? Fashion disaster or super cool?