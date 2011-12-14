  LG Prada 3.0 leaks ahead of official launch

We're only hours away from a swanky bash in London to officially announce it - but the LG Prada 2, aka the LG Prada K2, has broken cover and got all leaky on the web. In fact, to give it its (as-of-yet-not-quite) official moniker, it's the Prada phone by LG 3.0.

Like an angry Bruce Banner, the stylish handset just couldn't be contained and now we know exactly what we're in for once the phone goes live later on this evening (14 December).

Not only have we got this official looking mugshot of the LG Prada 3.0, but a press release teeming with spec details as well.

We're looking at a sleek, svelte looking device (what else did you expect with the Premier League footballer's favourite brand slapped all over it?) measuring in at an iPhone 4S beating 8.5mm thin.

The NOVA Plus 4.3-inch screen is said to have a a brightness of 800 cd/m², with a WVGA 800x480 resolution, there is an 8-megapixel camera on board and you'll get 8GB of storage. There's also a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front and NFC capabilities built in too.

It's powered by a dual-core OMAP 4430 processor, apparently clocked at 1GHz, and Android Gingerbread 2.3.7 is up and running, albeit with a black and white themed UI over the top.

These specs are pretty much on a par with what were estimated back in July.

Pocket-lint will be donning its best garments for the official launch event this evening (and our least scruffy trainers) so be sure to check back for all the juicy details then.